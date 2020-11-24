Matovic Apologises to Coalition Partners for Recent Behaviour

Bratislava, November 24 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) on Tuesday apologised to his coalition partners on Facebook, stating that if anyone in the coalition wants to question the decisions of other coalition partners publicly from now on, they’ll have to approach that partner with the given problem at a session of the coalition council first.

“There’s no reason to keep this secret. At a session of the coalition council on Monday night I told my colleagues that if the situation doesn’t change, I’m in no mood to carry on like this. At this time, when Slovakia is going through the most difficult situation since the Second World War and the country is probably heading into the toughest three months of this struggle, I can’t remain constantly vigilant for blows from my brothers in arms,” wrote the prime minister, adding that the coalition and the Government must pull on the same rope and that all the coalition partners must be able to support unpopular decisions and measures.

Matovic noted that the coalition parties promised transparent governing before the general election. In his opinion, it’s a great thing when the public can take note of everything that occurs within the coalition. “On the other hand, I honestly admit that it was entirely unnecessary for me to react to every single stab between the ribs. I couldn’t swallow it because it hurt, and I didn’t consider it fair on me, my party or the other two coalition partners,” wrote the premier, referring to the ongoing conflict between himself and the coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party. The premier then apologised for his recent conduct.

Speaking in this regard, Matovic wrote he hopes that he and SaS chief Richard Sulik will become friends again. He’s of the opinion that good agreements make good friends.