Matovic Calls Caputova’s Speech Fair, But Disputes Some Points

Bratislava, June 5 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova’s State of the Republic Address in Parliament on Friday was a balanced and fair speech presented with dignity, said Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) in an immediate reaction for journalists.



He pointed out that it contained less criticism than praise, while he admitted that the criticism was appropriate.

Reacting to Caputova’s comments on introducing changes to how prosecutors’ offices function and legislative processes ushering in such reforms, Matovic said that he noticed a statement “between the lines suggesting that a legislative proposal presented by an MP isn’t considered to be an ordinary legislative course of action. If this is so, then the Constitution needs to be changed to take the right to present laws away from MPs.”

Regarding Caputova’s claims about a lack of an honest debate concerning cultural and ethical issues, the prime minister said that the media have also played a role there.

“I believe that the media have resorted to scare-mongering with such issues, turning our MPs into spooks. This has been far less in accord with reality, however,” added Matovic.