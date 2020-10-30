Matovic Calls on Slovaks to Take Part in Mass Testing, “Our Unique Medicine”

Bratislava, October 30 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) in a televised speech on Friday called on all people in Slovakia to take part in the countrywide testing for coronavirus on Saturday and Sunday as a way of avoiding a full lockdown and of saving lives.

“I’m inviting you to come. We have a huge chance to step out to freedom and a better future with this medicine, our unique Slovak medicine. We have a big chance to show Europe and the world that it also can be done differently, without closing the economy and making millions of people jobless,” said Matovic on the eve of the mass testing under the remit of the military.

According to Matovic, only a “few dozens or hundreds” of health professionals were still lacking for what he called the biggest project ever organised in modern Slovakia.