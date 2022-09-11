Matovic Confirms Names of Candidates for Ministers

(Markiza, ‘Na telo’, September 11)

Speaking on TV Markiza’s politics talk show ‘Na telo’ (Tough Questions) on Sunday, OLaNO leader and Finance Minister Igor Matovic stated that the candidate for the post of economy minister is Karel Hirman, the Justice Ministry could be headed by Viliam Karas and the Foreign Affairs Ministry by Rastislav Kacer.



Karas is currently the head of the Slovak Bar Association. Matovic added that he was proposed by the person they originally wanted as the head of the Justice Ministry. The OLaNO chairman considers Hirman to be an energy expert. According to him, the Economy Ministry is extremely neglected. Kacer is currently the ambassador of Slovakia in the Czech Republic.

These names were proposed to President Zuzana Caputova by Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) for the three vacant ministerial posts. As for the Education Ministry, the premier asked her to entrust him with the management of the ministry for the time being, as the selection process for the new minister hasn’t been concluded yet.

Matovic believes that both the conservative and liberal wing of OLaNO will be satisfied with the ministerial nominations. He repeated that these are nominations of experts.