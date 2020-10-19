Matovic Convening Security Council in Connection with Mass Testing

Bratislava, October 19 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) has posted on a social network that he’s convening a session of the country’s Security Council for Tuesday (October 20).

“The situation is serious, and we’re facing a key struggle, which we must not only deal with, but also win,” stated Matovic. He views an operation called Shared Responsibility, under which the Slovak Armed Forces, including 8,000 soldiers assisted by police officers and firefighters, should prepare and carry out across-the-board testing of the population for coronavirus, as the path to freedom.

The Government tasked the military with preparing and carrying out the mass testing on Sunday (October 18).