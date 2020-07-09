Matovic Hints at Stricter Anti-virus Measures Due to Notable Daily Increase

Bratislava, July 9 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) stated on his Facebook account on Thursday even before the official daily coronavirus statistics were released that the 53 new cases that were recorded on Wednesday are “too much for us to keep relying on the public’s responsibility, unfortunately”.

Of the new cases, 14 were recorded in Presov region, 12 in Kosice region, 11 in Bratislava region, ten in Zilina region, three in Trnava region, two in Nitra region and a single new case in Trencin region.