Matovic: I’m Willing to Resign If Certain Coalition Partners Do Same

Bratislava, March 21 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) announced on Sunday evening that he’s willing to resign if Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS), Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People) and Parliamentary Vice-chair Juraj Seliga (For the People) follow suit.

“If our coalition partners meet the commitments they’ve declared publicly and on which OLaNO has based its demands, I’m willing to step down from the helm of the Government and operate only as its member,” claimed Matovic.

The premier went to on present further demands that must be met in order for him to resign.

When it comes to Kolikova, the minister must be replaced by an “experienced professional” who has no political ties to the former governments of Robert Fico and Peter Pellegrini.

At the same time, head of the parliamentary health committee Jana Bitto Ciganikova (SaS) must also resign.

Last but not least, ministerial posts in the Cabinet must be divided among the four coalition parties strictly according to the results of the last year’s general election, meaning that SaS will have to yield one ministry in favour of OLaNO.