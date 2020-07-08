Matovic: Let’s Not Get Drawn into Matters That Won’t Help Anyone Again

Bratislava, July 8 (TASR) – According to Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO), it isn’t fair that the coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and For the People parties have been stating for the past two weeks that Boris Kollar (We Are Family) isn’t an appropriate parliamentary chair, only to leave the parliamentary chamber when Kollar initiated a no-confidence motion in himself.

In Matovic’s opinion, the past two weeks could have been used instead to draw up a reform package that needs to be presented to the European Commission (EC). He believes that both SaS and For the People have learnt their lesson from the issue of Kollar’s diploma thesis.

“Let’s not get drawn into matters that won’t help anyone again,” stated Matovic, remarking that he’ll try to snuff problems out much more swiftly in the future.

Matovic stated that he wants to be a conciliator in the coalition and that his commitment is to keep the coalition together for the whole electoral period. According to him, relations within the coalition are currently much better than portrayed by the media.