Matovic Makes TV Speech on Coronavirus Restrictions during Easter

Bratislava, April 7 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) in a televised speech on Tuesday evening called on the public to respect the Government-imposed measures during Easter, chiefly the restriction of movement, to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.



“We’re among the most successful countries in the fight against COVID-19 globally. Even though we were assuming government in the most difficult situation ever, I daily receive messages of admiration from European leaders for our results. Nevertheless, these results aren’t ours, they’re yours,” said Matovic, who became prime minister on March 21, following the late-February general election.

He noted that the restriction of movement due to be in place during April 8-13, has been introduced in order to prevent people from wasting during a few days of freedom what’s been built for weeks.

There will be some exceptions to the restrictions of movement, however, including commuting to and from work, visiting a doctor, visiting natural areas within the district, a funeral of a relative, and care for a relative or helping a neighbour. District borders (city borders for Bratislava and Kosice) will need to be respected with care for relatives and help to a neighbour, however.

The Government has also suspended the right of free gatherings, with the exception of people living in a single household. The measure is aimed at preventing visits during Easter in order to minimise the coronavirus spread.