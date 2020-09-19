Matovic: My Wife Didn’t Have a Single Euro in Arca Capital

Bratislava, September 19 (TASR) – The wife of Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO), Pavlina Matovicova, didn’t invest a single euro in Arca Capital, the premier stated at a briefing on Saturday.



Matovic pointed out that his wife has three bills of exchange in Arca Investments, each worth €200,000. The premier went on to say that it is a total amount of €600,000, adding that the first bill of exchange is from September 25, 2019, the second from April 8, 2020 and the last from May 4, 2020, which was subsequently extended on August 3. “My wife hasn’t been paid any of these bills of exchange,” said Matovic.

During the press conference, the prime minister accused Smer-SD, Voice-SD and the Penta financial group, the owner of Plus 7 Dni weekly, which broke the news, of lying. “They lied about the fact that it was Arca Capital, because Pavlinka didn’t have there a single euro. They lied about the amount of €10 million, because it was a total of €600,000 in another company,” said Matovic, adding that they lied most in the fact that he favoured her, provided her with information and arranged she could withdraw the money.

Matovic reiterated that he hasn’t been interested for 14 years in where his wife invests, but now he has “broken the taboo”. He has had the information from his wife since Thursday, September 17, said the premier.

When asked to publish some evidence, he replied that he won’t do so, claiming that those who haven’t trusted him so far won’t believe him any further. “I wonder why I should show my wife’s bank statement or bills of exchange,” stated the prime minister.