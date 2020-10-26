Matovic: National Testing for Coronavirus to be on Saturday-Sunday

Bratislava, October 26 (TASR) – Across-the-board testing of Slovakia’s population for coronavirus will take place this coming Saturday and Sunday, the Central Crisis Management Team decided on Monday, according to Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO).

“I’m very happy that the pilot testing [in the four hardest-hit districts this past weekend] confirmed its sense and it makes us hopeful that the operation during the upcoming weekend will help us to identify tens of thousands of infectious people. We’ll ask them and their families to stay in isolation for the following ten days, so that they don’t infect others,” said Matovic.

Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) said that he believes that the testing will catch most of the infected and it will thus help to reverse the coronavirus spread in Slovakia.

According to Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO), the Central Crisis Management Team will decide next week whether there will also be a second round of national testing.