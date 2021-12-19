Matovic: No One Undermining Heger’s Auhtority More Than Caputova

Bratislava, December 19 (TASR) – Finance Minister and OLaNO leader Igor Matovic stated on Sunday on his Facebook account that no one is undermining the authority of Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) more than President Zuzana Caputova.

“Every chance she gets, she tells people that [Heger] should have bigger authority. Repeated insidious premeditated malicious kisses of death,” wrote Matovic, adding that she should be helping Heger in these difficult times instead of continually “backstabbing” him.

Caputova stated earlier in the day on a televised politics show that Slovakia needs stronger leadership from the Government when it comes to the fight against the pandemic. She also discussed this topic with Heger and told him that Slovakia is among the worst countries in the world in terms of dealing with the pandemic.

“There is a clear signal that something is not right here. Of course, it would be very simplistic to say that this is the fault of the governing coalition, but it certainly isn’t. In any case, the political responsibility lies with the Government and the key figure is Eduard Heger,” said Caputova, explaining that this was her way of telling Heger that he should bolster his position as prime minister.