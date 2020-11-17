Matovic on Anti-government Protests: Mafias Afraid of Our Clean-up

Bratislava, November 17 (TASR) – The squares of several towns and cities on Tuesday, the 31st anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, were taken over by people who don’t care about the legacy of the anti-Communist upheaval, stated Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLANO) on Facebook, criticising rallies in several locations against his Government’s coronavirus policies.

“We’re cleaning Slovakia from the bottom up from the mafias and their minions. Are they afraid? That’s natural; they know that their days at liberty are numbered,” said Matovic, who’s repeatedly called the era of the former government one of the ‘mafias’.

In a different Facebook post, Matovic wrote that cough syrup and vodka will be sold out in Slovakia after the protests. He was referring to a video of far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) chairman Marian Kotleba, who, while struggling with COVID-19, said that he felt relief after taking cough syrup (formerly containing alcohol, but now devoid of it) mixed with vodka.