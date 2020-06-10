Matovic: Pellegrini Hasn’t Changed, He’s Only Changing His Coat

Bratislava, June 10 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) stated on Wednesday in reaction to Peter Pellegrini’s decision to leave Smer-SD that he doesn’t intend to collaborate with him, as he considers Pellegrini someone who’s been “faithfully covering up the mafia’s activities for 20 years and his history shows that he’s always faithfully stood by its side”.

“Personally, I find people who cover up crimes just as dubious as those who commit them. The fact that Pellegrini has been serving the mafia in Slovak politics for ages deprives him of the right to claim he’s a new [politician] and that he’s about to bring a change in Slovakia,” said Matovic, adding that Pellegrini hasn’t changed and that he’ll only “change his coat”.

Matovic pointed to the fact that he and his party claimed before the recent general election that they refuse to cooperate with Smer-SD and any other entities that have stemmed from the party. “If we said that we won’t collaborate with Smer-SD and its clones and offshoots, it means that there’ll be no such cooperation,” he remarked.