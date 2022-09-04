Matovic: SaS Will Topple Third Government on Monday

Bratislava, September 4 (TASR) – OLaNO leader and Finance Minister Igor Matovic has stated on his Facebook account that the coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party will topple the Government on Monday, adding that this will be the third time that SaS has done something like this, pointing to the government of Iveta Radicova in 2010-12 and the one led by him in 2020-21.

According to Matovic, the aim of SaS is to “humiliate” OLaNO. “The pressure is enormous – after all, you see it everywhere. But we will not give up,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Branislav Groehling (SaS), who could resign on Monday along with all other SaS ministers, has reacted by stating that it’s Matovic who’s to blame for SaS leaving the Government. “We simply can’t work with a minister who blocks funding even for quite ordinary matters and constantly creates conflicts,” said Groehling, noting that Matovic is more interested in his own post than a normally working country.