Matovic: Sulik Often Bends Truth in Own Way, It Can’t Go On Like This

Bratislava, January 13 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) stated to the media on Wednesday that Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS) very often bends the truth in his own individual way, stressing that this needs to be “cut out” once and for all, “as it’s impossible to go on like this”.

The premier at the same time backed the claims of Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO), who announced before the Government session on the same day that Sulik was explicitly in favour of carrying out mass testing at the session on Monday but later stated for the media that he’s against it.

Speaking regarding testing and criticism from experts regarding this plan, Matovic said that “it’s a lie to say that the way for Slovakia is mass inoculation and not mass testing”. He remarked that Slovakia is currently one big coronavirus outbreak, adding that the country is registering the worst figures concerning victims of the virus.

“If people say that Slovakia needs mass inoculation instead of mass testing, they’re fools for me and not experts, as they know very well that we have vaccines only for a small percentage of people,” said the premier, claiming that if everything goes well, approximately one third of the public could be vaccinated by June. He added in this regard that those who come up with fictitious solutions that don’t work are “dancing on people’s graves”.

Matovic claimed that Slovakia will make use of all the vaccines it receives. “But it’s unworthy of someone who’s graduated from university to lie to people, telling them that we can carry out mass vaccination and that we don’t have to engage in mass testing. These people don’t care about the truth; they care about politics,” said Matovic.