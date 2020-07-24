Matovic Survives No-confidence Vote in House Submitted by Opposition

Bratislava, July 24 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) will remain in his post, as only 47 of the 125 MPs present for the no-confidence vote in him in Parliament early on Friday morning supported the opposition’s proposal.

Matovic faced the first attempt to oust him as premier over alleged plagiarism concerning his diploma thesis, as well as regarding his performance as prime minister.

The vote came after a debate lasting some 15 hours. Over 30 orators took the floor, including the prime minister himself, parliamentary vice-chairs and cabinet ministers. The coalition defended Matovic and criticised the opposition. Meanwhile, the opposition pointed to several reasons why it believes that Matovic shouldn’t continue as prime minister, such as his failure to keep his promises and divergence from the Government Manifesto.