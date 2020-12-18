Matovic Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bratislava, December 18 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) has tested positive for COVID-19, several media reported on Friday, with Matovic confirming the information on his Facebook account.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) will undergo five-day quarantine, after which he’ll be tested for the disease, due to the fact that he and Matovic met in person on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister Jan Micovsky (OLaNO) also tested positive for the disease recently, while Environment Minister Jan Budaj (OLaNO) is in quarantine, as he came into contact with a COVID-19 positive subordinate.