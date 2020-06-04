Matovic: The State of Emergency Won’t be Lifted Too Early

Bratislava, June 4 (TASR) – The state of emergency won’t be lifted sooner than after 90 days, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) stated following the meeting of the Central Crisis Management Team, adding that if a favourable epidemiological situation prevails, the state of emergency won’t be prolonged.



Matovic noted that scrapping the state of emergency won’t change life in Slovakia in any significant way compared to the current state. “It’s a myth that some are developing here,” said Matovic, pointing to the easing of the measures that bring everyday life closer to the situation before the COVID-19 outbreak. On the contrary, according to him, the completion of the state of emergency will also make it possible to analyse the effect of the latest measures, whether they have not caused the infection to rise again.

The premier also drew attention to the fact that the end of the state of emergency is not related to the end of the mandatory quarantine. “As the borders continue to open, the compulsory state quarantine will lose its meaning. We’ll be returning to the calls for personal responsibility, so we’re gradually moving into a mode of suppressing the state quarantine but this is related to the loosening of the regime at the borders,” stressed the head of the Cabinet.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) announced that a proposal to lift the ban on assembly will be prepared at the next Government meeting.