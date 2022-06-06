Matovic to Present Proposal for Higher Teachers’ Wages Jointly with Higher Taxes

Bratislava, June 6 (TASR) – I’ll present a proposal for a ten-percent increase in salaries in education at the Government meeting on Wednesday (June 8), together with a proposal to tax gambling, alcohol, Russian oil and increase the regulated levy, Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) said following a meeting with representatives of the Slovak Education and Science Labour Union Association (OZPSaV) on Monday.



According to OZPSaV head Pavel Ondek, the announced protest has not yet been revoked. “Nothing has been agreed yet,” he said. Should Matovic’s proposal for a salary increase pass with the required ten-percent salary increase for education staff as of July 1, the unions will demand a tripartite agreement.

“The money is here, as far as the Government agrees that it wants to put it into education,” said Ondek, pointing to increased state revenues due to inflation and higher prices.

Meanwhile, the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party rejects the blackmailing practices of Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO), maintaining that he takes teachers hostage and connects them with higher taxes, SaS spokesman Ondrej Sprlak told TASR on Monday, adding that they’re repeatedly vetoing higher taxes and call on Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) to finally step in.

“Despite the fact that head of the school trade unions Pavel Ondek stated after the talks with the finance minister that a ten-percent increase in teachers’ salaries could be financed from tax surpluses Igor Matovic takes teachers hostage and connects them with higher taxes,” said SaS in response, adding that the Liberals repeatedly vetoed higher taxes and will do so again.