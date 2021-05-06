Michal Alac Becomes SIS Head

Bratislava, May 6 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova on Thursday appointed Michal Alac to the post of Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) head.

Alac, born in 1985, has occupied several posts at SIS during his career. He studied criminal law at Trnava University and law at Pavol Jozef Safarik University in Kosice.

The post of SIS head had been left vacant after previous chief Vladimir Pcolinsky was detained by the police and remanded in custody in March. Caputova dismissed him at his own request.

Both Alac and Pcolinsky are nominees of the coalition We Are Family party.