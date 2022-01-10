Micovsky Leaving OLaNO Caucus to Operate as Independent MP

Bratislava, January 10 (TASR) – OLaNO MP and ex-agriculture minister Jan Micovsky announced on Monday that he’s leaving the OLaNO caucus, criticising what has been taking place at the Agriculture Ministry and claiming that he’s been trying to draw the caucus’s attention to the problems, but to no avail.

“It’s my expression of disagreement with how [OLaNO’s] anti-corruption rhetoric, for which I have sacrificed a good chunk of my life, has now been twisted at the Agriculture Ministry into defending bad things that I have always criticised, and with how people who are fighting for a better country are being punished for their efforts,” Micovsky told TASR.

The ex-minister intends to operate as an Independent and has ruled out cooperation with other political parties. “I’ll support all necessary bills in line with my conscience and responsibilities,” he claimed.

Micovsky was at the helm of the Agriculture Ministry from March 2020 until June 2021. He resigned after suspicions of corruption surrounded his nominee at the Slovak Land Fund (SPF).