Micovsky to Resign as Environment Minister Due to Situation at SPF

Bratislava, May 25 (TASR) – Agriculture Minister Jan Micovsky (OLaNO) announced on Monday that he will resign from his post.

Micovsky, who wants to step down on Monday, May 31, stated this at a news conference held in connection with what has been happening at the Slovak Land Fund (SPF).

According to Micovsky, his decision to resign is the right one “in order to confirm that we shouldn’t try to wriggle our way out of such situations”. “The situation is that I nominated a person who probably failed. You can find an expert, but in addition to expertise, you also need a person who is morally capable,” stated Micovsky.

Micovsky conceded that current State Secretary Martin Fecko (OLaNO) might become his successor in the post. “I value him highly. Maybe he’ll be the one standing here soon. It would be a good choice, but I don’t want to speak for those who must decide it,” he added.

A prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (USP) on Friday (May 21) filed a proposal with the Pezinok-based Specialised Criminal Court (STS) to launch criminal prosecutions against seven people who were detained by the National Crime Agency (NAKA) on Wednesday (May 19) during operations codenamed Latifundium Owner and Feudal Lord.

The list of seven people includes SPF general director Gabriela B., who assumed her post during the current Government’s term in office and was nominated by Micovsky. The Agriculture Ministry accepted her resignation on Monday (May 24).