Mikulec: Lockdown Will Be Adopted in Slovakia

Bratislava, December 8 (TASR) – A lockdown will be adopted in Slovakia, Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) stated following the meeting of the central crisis management team on Tuesday.



Neither the minister, nor Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) provided any further details. Both announced that they’ll inform about the results of the crisis management team session after the Government meeting set to be held on Wednesday (December 9) morning.

According to the premier, the crisis management team agreed on several measures.

Earlier on Tuesday, Slovakia’s Chief Hygienist Jan Mikas opined that tightening up anti-virus measures is in order in the country, claiming that “a lockdown of some sort can’t be ruled out, but the kind of lockdown needs to be defined”. In his view, an across-the-board lockdown would make more sense than regional ones given the serious situation in almost all districts.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) confirmed that the Government discussed several options on Monday, including a lockdown. He stated in this regard that restricting people’s movements should be more important than closing down businesses.