Mikulec: State Making Steps to Prepare for Second Wave of Coronavirus

Bratislava, July 14 (TASR) – Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) stated on Tuesday after a session of the central crisis management team that the state is preparing for a possible second wave of coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia as well as a scenario in which the coronavirus situation in Slovakia gets worse.

“We assessed all experience we’ve gathered up to this point, so that we’re better prepared for the future, if there’s a need to reintroduce individual measures,” stated the minister.

“The central crisis management team adopted no measures on Tuesday. We used the time to prepare further moves and procedures,” explained Mikulec.

The team also addressed the issue of organising fairs in cities and towns. Trencin mayor Richard Rybnicek, who was also present at the session, stated for the media that the crisis management team recommended that such events shouldn’t be organised as they could be very dangerous for visitors. According to Rybnicek, it remains to be seen whether there will be held any Christmas markets this year in Slovakia.