Mikulec Supports Honest Police Officers, Heger Asks People for Patience

Bratislava, September 23 (TASR) – Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) supported all honest investigators, police officers, prosecutors and judges and asked them not to give up.



Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) asked people for patience, he thinks that the fight for the rule of law is culminating in Slovakia. The premier and OLaNO leader Igor Matovic, together with the OLaNO parliamentary caucus, declared their support for the interior minister in the no-confidence motion he’s facing in Parliament.

At a press conference on Thursday, Mikulec told ex-prime minister and head of the opposition Smer-SD Robert Fico that his nominees confessed to the “abominations” of his government. The minister also told honest investigators not to give up. “Don’t give up, there is no better evidence that you’re doing your job well than that Robert Fico is attacking you. I, as the minister of the interior, express my support to you and will do everything I can that you can freely do what you’re doing and so that you really have your hands free,” he stressed.

Matovic said that the law must apply to everyone, and it’s turning out that this is being fulfilled during Mikulec’s tenure at the Interior Ministry. Mikulec also has the premier’s support. According to Heger, attempts to dismiss him are an answer that the Government is fulfilling its promise about untying the hands of law enforcement bodies.

The opposition continues to blame Mikulec for the situation in the security forces and voice suspicions that investigations have been manipulated.