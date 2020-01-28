Monitor: Danko Phoned with Alena Zs. in 2016, Media Have Audio Recordings

Bratislava, January 28 (TASR) – Several Slovak media reported on Tuesday that Parliamentary Chair and head of the Slovak National Party (SNS) Andrej Danko phoned in the past with Alena Zs., who is among the accused of ordering the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak.

The two allegedly phoned in 2016 and were scheduling a date. The communication has been obtained by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which shared it with the media. It remains unclear, however, whether the two actually met in the end.

Danko stated last year that he doesn’t know Alena Zs. and that he’s never met her. His spokesperson Tomas Kostelnik stated on Tuesday that they won’t address “purpose-built questions” concerning the matter 33 days before the February general election, reiterating that Danko has never met her.