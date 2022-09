Bratislava, September 29 (TASR) – The ongoing parliamentary session had to be suspended after 4 p.m. on Thursday as OLaNO MP Jan Kerekreti collapsed in the chamber.



Kerekreti, aged 78, was provided first aid by other MPs until the arrival of paramedics.

Parliamentary Vice-chair Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) reported that a meeting of the heads of the parliamentary caucuses has been convened in order to determine how the session should proceed.