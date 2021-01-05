MPs for Voice to Present Bill on Shortening Current Electoral Term

Bratislava, January 5 (TASR) – Independent MPs for the extra-parliamentary Voice-SD party will present a bill on shortening the current electoral term at the next parliamentary session with the aim of triggering a snap general election, Voice head Peter Pellegrini announced on Tuesday.

“So that we don’t needlessly have to carry out a referendum and can end this suffering calmly by a vote … as early as in January or in early February,” stated Pellegrini. The start of the next parliamentary session is slated for January 26.

Meanwhile, MP Richard Rasi announced that he’s initiated the convening of a session of the parliamentary health committee at which Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) should present specific moves to help overloaded hospitals.

Speaking regarding vaccination, Pellegrini claimed that Voice won’t boycott this. “Our party will support inoculation and those who want to be vaccinated in order to increase public acceptance of the jabs,” he said, stressing that the process must be voluntary, however.