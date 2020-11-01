Nad: 2.6 million People Tested for Coronavirus on Saturday, 1% Positive

Bratislava, November 1 (TASR) – Almost 2.58 million people were tested on the first day of the countrywide testing for coronavirus in Slovakia (pop. 5.5 million) on Saturday, with 25.850 people (1 percent) tested positive, announced Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) on Sunday.

The mass testing under the remit of the military continues on Sunday until 10 p.m., with swabs being taken until 9:30 p.m.

Nad, who described the testing as “excellent”, was joined by Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO), who said that the police recorded only minor incidents.

“The people were behaving with much respect. They went without any problems to be tested,” said Mikulec.

Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) believes that the mass testing will flatten the curve of new infections. “This is something that will make Slovakia enter the annals of history. The people went out to resist the pandemic,” said Krajci.

According to Nad, 98 percent of all testing sites throughout the country were open on Sunday.