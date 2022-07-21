NASES: slovensko.sk website Down Due to Gross Mistake by SWAN

Bratislava, July 21 (TASR) – Central public administration website slovensko.sk was out of operation on Tuesday (July 19) due to a physical interruption of the primary and backup communications circuits between data centres, National Agency for Network and Electronic Services (NASES), which runs the website, announced on Thursday, adding that this happened due to a gross mistake on the part of telecommunications operator SWAN.

According to NASES, data centres were originally interconnected by two independent telecommunications lines just in case one route was interrupted. However, SWAN relaid the backup route so that it was in a parallel position with the primary one. We view this as a flagrant and unprofessional mistake,” stated the agency, adding that SWAN did this without NASES knowing about it or giving its consent to it.

NASES is analysing the situation and demanding that the telecommunications operator takes specific measures to prevent similar failures from occurring in the future. “In order to eliminate the risk of such situations, we’re gradually taking steps so that the state can bring its critical IT infrastructure under control and free itself from disadvantageous contracts that the former government concluded with private suppliers,” added NASES.