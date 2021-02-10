Negative Test for Coronavirus Required to Be Allowed to Go to Work

Bratislava, February 10 (TASR) – Negative test certificates for coronavirus no older than seven days are required for people living in districts with the two most severe levels of alerts in order to be allowed to go to work as of Wednesday, according to a Public Health Authority decree.

In districts with the two less severe alert levels, it’s enough to possess negative tests as of February 15. With the second-degree alert, this will concern tests no older than 14 days, and with the least severe, first-degree alert, it will be enough to have a test no older than 21 days.

These measures are now in force until March 19.