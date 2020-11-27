New Obligation for Cross-border Commuters to Enter into Effect in December

Bratislava, November 27 (TASR) – Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) announced on Friday that students and workers who commute to school and work abroad will be obliged to present a negative antigen test result for COVID-19 no more than two weeks old on borders upon return as of December 7.

Such students and employees have been exempted from this until now. The minister argued that even though the pandemic situation in neighbouring countries has been improving because most of them imposed a lockdown, it still continues to be grave nevertheless.

Krajci noted that Poland and the Czech Republic have managed to contain the pandemic, while Austria is currently the most affected country. The minister stated in this regard that the situation in Austria has recently been improving thanks to imposed anti-virus measures. In his view, the best epidemic situation is currently in Slovakia.

The decree concerning the new obligation for those who commute abroad will be drawn up next week by chief hygienist Jan Mikas.