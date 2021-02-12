New Regime on Borders to Come into Force from Wednesday, February 17

Bratislava, February 12 (TASR) – The new regime on the borders will come into force from Wednesday, February 17, although the original date was Monday (February 15), Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) reported at a press conference on Friday.



People crossing the borders can undergo a PCR test on the eighth day at the earliest. If it is negative, it will be possible to interrupt the quarantine. Exemptions from the quarantine will be provided to commuters who work in neighbouring countries, but a negative test no older than a week will be required.

“The new regime on borders is intended to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus mutations, which are more infectious and cause higher mortality,” said the minister, explaining that the reason for the later date is that the relevant decree of the Public Health Office is issued on Friday. “We want to give the public the opportunity to get acquainted with the new rules,” added Krajci.

Commuters who come to work from other than neighbouring countries will need a negative test on their way to Slovakia from Wednesday (February 17). An antigen test mustn’t be older than 48 hours, a PCR test than 72 hours. They will also fill out an e-border form. At the same time, they will have to go into quarantine, which they will be able to end after obtaining a negative result from a PCR test.

“We’ll be sure that such people don’t come infectious and after a PCR [test] in Slovakia also that they aren’t infected,” added Krajci.

The police are set to step up border checks from next week.

Slovakia’s Chief Hygienist Jan Mikas reported at the briefing that testing of samples for the presence of the so-called British coronavirus mutation will be repeated in Slovakia next week.