OLaNO: Demands for Gov’t Reconstruction Completed with Krajci’s Resignation

Bratislava, March 15 (TASR) – The OLaNO party already accommodated the demands for a government reconstruction with the resignation of Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO), reads the party’s press statement released on Monday.

OLaNO responded this way to the junior coalition SaS party’s call for the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLANO).

“Aside from the We Are Family party, no other coalition party has joined the process of inner reflection. Our party has reiterated that it’s against a snap election,” reads the text, provided to TASR by spokesperson Matus Bystriansky.