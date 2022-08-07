OLaNO: SaS’s Campaign against Us to Blame for Nad’s Thoughts on Quitting

Bratislava, August 7 (TASR) – Not only Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad, but other OLaNO representatives are tired of the current state of political affairs in the country as well, OLaNO spokesman Peter Dojcan has told TASR in reaction to Nad’s recent confession that he’s considering leaving politics because he’s disgusted with it.

According to Dojcan, it’s Freedom and Solidarity’s (SaS) “incessant” campaign against OLaNO and the Government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger that is to blame for Nad’s reflection.

“Unlike SaS, we don’t want anyone to be removed from the Government and we don’t cause any tension. Bringing personal feelings and animosities into the governance of the country is unprofessional and irresponsible,” OLaNO said.