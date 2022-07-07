OLaNO: We Stand behind Matovic, Our Stance Won’t Change

Bratislava, July 7 (TASR) – The OLaNO party continues to stand behind its leader and Finance Minister Igor Matovic and rejects the demand of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) for his resignation, a statement sent by the party to TASR on Thursday reads.

In the letter, the party claimed that it had signalled in advance that it won’t agree to any ultimatums by SaS and that Matovic will remain finance minister. “Despite this, SaS representatives have decided to present unrealistic demands,” OLaNO said.

According to the party, SaS’s demand for Matovic’s resignation isn’t a sincere effort to reach an agreement, but merely a search for an excuse for a premeditated departure from the governing coalition.

“Our stance remains and will remain unchanged. At the same time, we hope that SaS will eventually withdraw from its plan to topple another government by September 1 for the sake of democratic Slovakia,” the party added.

On Wednesday, SaS withdrew from the coalition agreement and called on Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) to draft a new one that will reflect the current political state of affairs and incorporate Matovic’s resignation. If the conditions aren’t met by the end of August, all SaS-nominated ministers will tender their resignations. The party passed this decision at its republican council on the same day.