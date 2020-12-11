Pandemic Commission Adopts COVID Vaccination Strategy for Slovakia

Bratislava, December 11 (TASR) – The Slovak Government’s Pandemic Commission on Friday adopted a strategy of vaccination against COVID-19, with a goal to see 65 percent of the population vaccinated, said infectious disease expert Pavol Jarcuska.



The inoculation, concerning people aged 18 and more, will be carried out in four waves.

Jarcuska explained that the first wave should include medical staff and workers in old people’s homes but also, for example, police officers, soldiers and critical infrastructure workers. The second wave will involve the vaccination of people over 65 and chronically ill people. In the third wave, people from marginalised Roma communities, homeless people, asylum seekers as well as, for example, teachers will be vaccinated. Only persons over the age of 18 who are interested in vaccination should be vaccinated in the fourth wave.

The infectious disease expert added that vaccination will be carried out in vaccination centres near hospitals.