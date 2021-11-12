Parliament Passes Gov’t-sponsored Amendment Related to 3rd Wave of Pandemic

Bratislava, November 12 (TASR) – When entering their workplace, employees should prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered from the disease or were negatively tested for COVID-19, according to an amendment to some laws in connection with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



MPs approved the legislative changes on Friday.

Establishments will also be able to require such certificates. People who refuse to show their identity should not be admitted to establishments or mass events.

According to the amendment, employees should ensure the testing by themselves or it will be provided for them free of charge by the employer. If an employee refuses free testing at work, this should qualify as a barrier to work on the part of the employee, without compensation. “However, it cannot be ruled out that the parties will agree on different arrangements, such as compensation for the salary or drawing of leave,” reads the document.

During a crisis situation, it will be possible to close down an establishment due to COVID-19. It should be done by a person performing the state health supervision with an assistance by a police officer. It will be possible to close the establishment, or part of it, immediately due to violation of the ordered measures, for up to 30 days.

The legislative change also says that if a person offends health professionals, falsifies a COVID pass or endangers the provision of health care, it should be possible to impose a fine of up to €1,000.

According to the new rules, pandemic sick leave should reach the level of standard sick leave as of December 1. Until now, pandemic sick leave has been more favourable.