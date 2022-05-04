Parliament Turns Down Request to Enable Prosecution of Fico in Custody

Bratislava, May 4 (TASR) – Parliament on Wednesday turned down the request by the prosecutor’s office to enable potential prosecution of Smer-SD leader Robert Fico in custody.

Out of the present 150 lawmakers, 74 voted for the proposal, 49 were against, 19 abstained and eight didn’t vote.

In favour of enabling the prosecution of Fico in custody were all lawmakers of coalition’s SaS, For the People and OLaNO, save for Romana Tabak who didn’t cast any vote and Katarina Hatrakova (both OLaNO) who abstained. Choosing to abstain were also all lawmakers of coalition We Are Family. Voting against the proposal were members of Smer-SD and independents affiliated with non-parliamentary Voice-SD. Independents affiliated with LSNS didn’t vote.

As part of Operation Twilight, the National Crime Agency (NAKA) have charged Fico and ex-interior minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) with setting up, masterminding and supporting a criminal group, misusing their powers and jeopardising confidential tax information while in office (in 2012-18). Charges in the case have also been pressed against Nitra-based entrepreneur Norbert B. and Police Corps ex-president Tibor G.

The House mandate and immunity committee had already passed a resolution recommending that Parliament should approve the request. As a lawmaker, Fico can be prosecuted in custody only with the consent of Parliament and a court decision to that effect.