Bratislava, October 24 (TASR) – Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family), who was injured in a serious car crash on Saturday, has been hospitalised and he’s conscious, TASR learnt on the same day from his spokeswoman Michaela Jurovcova.

The spokeswoman explained that Kollar is currently being examined and that the extent of his injuries is unknown for the time being, refusing to provide more detail.