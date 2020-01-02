Pellegrini: Election Campaign Will Probably Be About Emotions Not Ideas

Bratislava, January 2 (TASR) – Prime Minister and Smer-SD election leader Peter Pellegrini has told TASR in an interview that he wants the general election campaign to change into a dialogue on the future of the country and on the no-frills solutions that Slovakia has to hand.

Nevertheless, Pellegrini is afraid that issues that will polarise society will in fact prevail during the campaign. “It will probably be about emotions rather than about a competition of ideas. We need to prepare for this and fight for people’s trust,” said Pellegrini.

Pellegrini believes that the party that he will lead into the election reflects the fact that the society is changing, and only a party able to react to these changes has a chance of success. “We want to win an election again,” he said, adding that the party slate has been set up accordingly. “It’s a joint slate for the party, and it includes new faces as well as experienced MPs,” he stated.

The general election in Slovakia is slated for February 29, 2020. Twenty-five parties are taking part.