Pellegrini to Resign as House Vice-chair in Autumn; Wants Special Caucus

Bratislava, June 25 (TASR) – Former prime minister Peter Pellegrini, who recently announced that he’ll leave Smer-SD soon, stated at a press conference on Thursday that he’ll resign as parliamentary vice-chairman in September.



Pellegrini and another dozen parliamentary defectors from Smer (most of whom still haven’t officially given up their Smer membership) will soon present a new party, with Pellegrini planning to ask Parliament to be allowed to create a new caucus in September.

Although Pellegrini wants to resign as parliamentary chairman, he stated confidently on Thursday that his new caucus will most likely become the strongest entity in the House by September, so the election of a new parliamentary vice-chair should reflect this fact.