People Protested against Poverty at SNP Square in Bratislava

Bratislava, October 8 (TASR) – Several thousand people gathered at SNP Square in Bratislava on Saturday to protest against poverty, TASR learnt on the same day.



The gathering was organised by the Trade Union Confederation (KOZ). They called on the Government and Parliament to immediately take measures and steps to address the energy and inflation crisis, the decline in the living standards of the population and the stabilisation of the economy. They maintained that targeted aid to citizens, municipalities, and businesses is insufficient, pointing to better assistance in other countries.

“We have a new type of pandemic here, a pandemic of poverty. Every day of inaction by the Government and Parliament has consequences,” said the protesters, stressing the threat of “hunger valleys” and a “collapse” of regions. They drew attention to the frustration and hopelessness of people. Due to the deteriorating social and economic situation, people are worried about the near future.

They called on the Slovak Government to urgently deal with the current critical situation in Slovakia, asking it to introduce measures to “tame” inflation and mitigate its negative impact on the lives of the people in Slovakia. They also require the Government to clearly say what households, companies and public institutions can expect in the coming months in relation to energy prices. The trade unionists also demanded the adoption of the state budget for next year, which will take into account the obligations arising from the adopted higher-level collective agreements.