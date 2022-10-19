Peter Pcolinsky Elected as Parliamentary Vice-Chair

Bratislava, October 19 (TASR) – MPs elected Peter Pcolinsky (We Are Family) as parliamentary vice-chair on Wednesday evening.



Pcolinsky gained in the secret ballot 85 out of 101 valid votes, six MPs were against, ten abstained, and 47 lawmakers didn’t submit their ballots.

At least 76 votes were needed to elect a House parliamentary vice-chair.

There were two vacant posts of parliamentary vice-chair. One was created in the wake of Milan Laurencik’s departure from Parliament following the return of SaS ministers to the House. Another vice-chair seat has been left unoccupied since Juraj Seliga’s (For the People) resignation last year.