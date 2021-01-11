PG Zilinka Orders Examination of Antigen Test Purchase

Bratislava, January 11 (TASR) – Prosecutor-General (PG) Maros Zilinka has ordered an examination of the purchase of one million antigen tests of the RaPiGen brand by the State Material Reserves Administration at a cost of €3.9 million, PG’s Office spokesperson Jana Tokolyova told TASR on Monday.

“The PG did so based on his official duties after hearing Prime Minister Igor Matovic’s (OLaNO) serious statements on Slovak Radio’s Saturday Dialogues on January 9, when he spoke about the alleged poor quality of purchased tests that will catch no one [who is COVID-19 positive], about ‘shoddy goods’ that he would never use to test even a dog, about deception and hocus-pocus on 250,000 tested people and about damages amounting to €3.9 million,” said Tokolyova.

“I will ask my colleague [Economy Minister] Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) about those damages now,” said Matovic on Slovak Radio regarding the antigen tests, which were procured by Sulik. “We gave people the false impression that they aren’t ill,” stated Matovic.

Matovic blames Sulik for the lack of antigen tests in Slovakia and so wants to take the power to procure tests out of the minister’s hands and give it to some other Cabinet member. “We must take this power away from Sulik, as he would purchase tests as late as in August,” claimed Matovic.