Phase Four of Lifting Anti-virus Measures to Begin on Wednesday

Bratislava, May 18 (TASR) – The fourth phase of lifting anti-coronavirus measures in Slovakia will start on Wednesday, May 20, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) stated on Monday.

This means that, for example, theatres and cinemas will be allowed to re-open, however, under the condition that they will limit the number of visitors to 100. The last phase also concerns shopping centres (except for indoor playgrounds), indoor swimming pools, outdoor sports facilities, sports facilities for sport clubs and restaurants serving food indoor.

According to Matovic, lifting measures in such volume is bold but he’s also of the opinion that the responsibility of the public has been showing good results. Individual outlets, service providers and centres will be obliged to observe strict hygienic measures.

When it comes to shops, the competent authorities are considering alleviating the rule of only letting in one person per 25 square metres to 15 square metres.

Despite the fact that the fourth phase will begin on Wednesday, shops will remain closed on Sundays. The special shopping hours for the elderly are also staying in effect.

Indoor premises of tourist landmarks will be also allowed to re-open on Wednesday, with the exception of zoos and botanical gardens.

At the same time, Matovic noted that he doesn’t expect events attended by more than 1,000 people to take place this year.