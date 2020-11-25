PM: December Countrywide Testing for Coronavirus Abandoned for Now

Bratislava, November 25 (TASR) – Another countrywide testing that was supposed to take place in Slovakia in early December will probably be abandoned for the time being, said Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLANO) after a meeting of the Central Crisis Management Team on Wednesday.

The situation has been caused by Economy Minister Richard Sulik’s (SaS) failure to buy antigen test kits for the mass testing, said Matovic.

As for the possibility of making the countrywide testing voluntary, Matovic said that it would be a “waste of money”.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLANO) said that the number of mobile testing sites should be increased and due to become available also in villages and settlements. He added that the mobile testing could be joined by business companies that could test their staff and their relatives. According to Matovic, this is an alternative plan to the original one, as the Economy Ministry has been unable to provide enough tests for the countrywide testing.