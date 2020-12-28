PM Dismisses Censure of Mikas’s Decree: Opposition Has Jitters from Justice

Bratislava, December 28 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLANO) on Monday dismissed the Opposition’s complaints about Public Health Authority’s head Jan Mikas’s decree allowing even COVID-positive MPs to come to Parliament to make it possible to amend the Constitution and thereby allow the Government to repeatedly extend the state of emergency.

Matovic disagreed with criticism that the decree introduces inappropriate benefits for government politicians. On the contrary, he attacked the Opposition for “immoral displays of bashawism”, which allegedly consists in “taking €4,500 per month and doing [expletive], spending 50 hours per month, eh, at work”.

“I understand that you have the jitters that justice will knock on your door, so you need to incite the public against the Government, its measures and vaccination until your last breath,” Matovic wrote on Facebook.