PM: Mass Gatherings Could Be Banned Until We Break Neck to Covid Curve

Bratislava, September 27 (TASR) – Mass gatherings could be banned entirely soon in response to the growing number of new daily coronavirus positives in Slovakia, until “we jointly break the neck of the growing curve”, stated Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) on Facebook on Sunday.



He was reacting to 478 new positive tests recorded on Saturday (out of almost 5,700 tests), noting that last Saturday there were only 131 new cases (out of 3,400+ tests).

“Please, let’s cancel family and company parties, celebrations, weddings, funeral feasts, but also ordinary and friendly visits. Wear face masks everywhere in the interior, even in the company of your colleagues. Don’t attend any sports and cultural events, even though you might be tempted to go there,” said Matovic.